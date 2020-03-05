Rewind: Pitt State MBB starts MIAA Madness in overtime fashion, faces Rogers State next

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It wasn’t unfamiliar territory for the Pittsburg State men’s basketball team on Wednesday night at the historic Municipal Auditorium. And really it summed up the Gorillas entire season in a nutshell.

In the opening round of the MIAA conference tournament, No. 10 Pitt State found itself down by as much as 14 points before going on to win an overtime thriller over the No. 7 Nebraska-Kearney Lopers, 79-76.

Do yourself a favor and tune into this game.



66-63 Kearney. 3 minutes left. #PittState — Jake Stansell (@jakestansell_) March 5, 2020

If you go back earlier in the season to January when the Gorillas first played Kearney, it was a game that saw free basketball as well, but Pitt State fell in the end, 81-80. Fast forward to the second go-round against the Northwest Missouri Bearcats a few weeks ago and it felt like a completely different team.

IT’S OVER. #PittState comes back from as much as 14 down and dances on to the next round. 79-76 the final in OT @KODESports — Jake Stansell (@jakestansell_) March 5, 2020

Defensively, it’s the most sound Pitt State has competed all-year. But offensively, the Gorillas continue to be aggressive. After the game head coach Kim Anderson praised the team in how they may not be the most talented in the league, but the increased level of urgency and contending for every fifty-fifty ball now sees the Gorillas with three straight wins.

Seniors A.J. Walker and Jah-Kobe Womack, after finding himself in foul trouble early, took over as they finished with 21 and 17 points respectively. Walker solidified a double-double performance, adding 10 rebounds. Not to mention, Walker played the full 45 minutes of the game.

With a few minutes left in the first half, Pitt State went on a 9-0 run to cut the scoreline to 36-33 at halftime. The Gorillas even had a chance to win it at the end of regulation after Kearney failed to convert a one-and-one free throw attempt.

Christian Edmondson and Antonio Givens II found a lot of success down low. Edmondson completed the game with 12 points and five rebounds while Givens garnered 10 points and three rebounds.

In addition, the bench stepped up, tallying a total of 23 points. Ray Elliot and Dejon Waters Jr. both contributed good minutes to help Pitt State edge out the Lopers.

Anderson put it best, “Being down 10, 12, 14 points … It’s nothing new to us.”

Pitt State Men (@GorillasMBB) advance to the MIAA Quarterfinals behind 21 points from @Aj1Walker Pitt returns to action tomorrow night against Rogers State! pic.twitter.com/6yXJtjnAsf — Ethan Schmidt (@EthanSchmidtTV) March 5, 2020

Pitt State tips-off tonight at 8:15 p.m. CT against Rogers State in the quarterfinals for day two of MIAA Madness.

Kim Anderson – Pitt State head coach

A.J. Walker – Pitt State Guard

Jah-Kobe Womack – Pitt State Guard

