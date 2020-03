KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Pitt State Women fell in the MIAA Tournament Quarterfinals to Ft. Hays State, 69-53.

Kaylee DaMitz led the scoring for the Gorillas with 20 points with Maya Williams adding 12 points in the loss.

The Gorillas end their season with a 17-11 record and will only have three seniors graduate from this year’s team.