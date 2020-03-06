Pitt State ready for MIAA quarterfinal with Fort Hays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 4th seeded Pitt State women’s team will be back in action Friday afternoon, taking on 5th seeded Fort Hays State in quarterfinal action.

These two teams played each other once this season, with the Gorillas rallying from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit. But they would come up just short in that game, losing by a single point.

It’s a loss senior Athena Alvarado hasn’t forgotten about.

“I know for that last game, me personally I had two free throws and I didn’t make any of them,” Alvarado said. “So after that point I decided that wasn’t going to happen again. Just coming into this game I’m going to be giving it my all again. It’s going to be really important that we don’t make the same mistakes as last time.”

Head coach Amanda Davied said Fort Hays is just another opponent they must face.

“No matter who your opponent is it’s just one game. You know, win and advance. Lose and you go home. So with it being Hays, it’s just our next opponent. We have to really prepare hard. They’re a great team. They have lots of weapons, lots of young kids playing well. So it’ll be a big challenge for us, but one we’re really going to have to zero in on and play well.”

Tip is set for noon Friday.