MSSU Men’s Basketball Advances to MIAA Semifinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo– Missouri Southern Men’s Basketball used a big first half to propel itself to a 96-60 win over Northeastern State in the MIAA Tournament quarterfinals.

The Lions were led by Junior Center Cam Martin who had a big night scoring 24 points. Elyjah Clark was right behind him with 20 ponts, and Kinzer Lambert scored 17 as three players from the Lions finished in doube-digits

With the win, Southern advances to the MIAA semifinals where they will match up with Rogers State. The Hillcats defeated Southern 105-93 earlier this season in Joplin. That loss for Southern snapped a 26-game home winning streak.