Missouri Southern to face Northeastern State in first round of MIAA tournament

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s almost time for some MIAA madness. The first games of this year’s MIAA tournament will take place on Wednesday.

But the Missouri Southern men’s basketball team is getting a little bit of extra time to prepare.

The third seeded Lions will wait until Friday night to face six seed Northeastern State.

The Lions and Riverhawks played each other just once this season, in a close 65-62 win at home back in January. Southern played good defense, allowing the Riverhawks to shoot just 39 percent from the field. But the Lions had a poor shooting night, shooting just 33 percent themselves.

Head coach Jeff Boschee believes his team will need to shoot better Friday if they want to make it out of the first round.

“It’s gonna be a tough match up, we didn’t shoot the ball great here and obviously they had a lot to do with it,” Boschee said. “They’re a really good defensive team. Fortunately we were good defensively to help get that win. But it was a tough game and it always is when we play those guys. Just going back and watching the film, we’ve just got to take better shots. Our shot selection wasn’t great that game. I thought we forced it a little too much on the offensive end of things, continue what we did defensively and what we’ve done the past few games as far as rebounding the basketball, playing tough, playing together and if we continue those things we’ll be alright.”

Tip for Friday’s game is set for 8:15 pm.