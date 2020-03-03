Missouri Southern prepares for MIAA tournament first round against Washburn

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern women ended their season with a big win on senior night against Lincoln Saturday, 85-49.

Now the Lions will turn their attention to the Washburn Ichabods in the first round of the MIAA tournament on Wednesday.

Southern and Washburn met twice this season, with the Ichabods getting the upper hand in both contests.

Southern will continue to push forward without Chasidee Owens, who they lost due to a knee injury several weeks ago.

Head coach Ronnie Ressel has been proud of how his team has grown closer together in her absence.

“I think we continue to build as far as our chemistry on the floor, especially since we lost Chas [Chasidee Owens] six or seven games ago,” Ressel said. “We had an adjustment period there as far as trying to figure out, different roles because Chas was our leading scorer and we lost that. She was our leading rebounder so we’ve had to have the other kids really step up, and I thought Layne Skiles has done a really good job, Madi [Stokes] has come in and done a really good job of getting into the starting line-up, and I think Kai Jones has been our most pleasant surprise, her ability to score the basketball, and we’ve just got to continue to do that.”

Tip for Wednesday’s game is set for 12:15 pm.