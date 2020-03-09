Missouri Southern Falls to Northwest in MIAA Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo– Northwest Missour’s Trevor Hudgins sank three late buckets en route to a 31 point outing as the Bearcats defeated Missouri Southern on Sunday 78-76 to claim their fifth MIAA Championship.

Southern was led by a great performance from Junior Cam Martin. Martin scored 31 as well for the Lions including 20 second half points. He also grabbed 11 boards in the losing effort.

The Lions trailed by as many as 12 in the game but mounted a furious rally in the second to tie the game at 67 with 3:06 remaining before Hudgins scored his final nine points.

Helping Southern in its comeback was Freshman Winston Dessesow who scored a career high 23 points. Senior Elyjah Clark dropped 14 of his own, nine points in the final 20 minutes.

Northwest had three players in double figures. Along with Hudgins, fellow sophomore Diego Bernard had 20 points, and ten rebounds. Freshman Wes Dreamer was a pest for the Lions, especially behind the arc. He scored 18 points on four three pointers today for Northwest.

Hudgins was named the most outstanding player for the tournament. Martin and Clark earned all-tournament honors for their efforts in the three games.

Southern now gets ready for the NCAA Central Regional at Northwest Missouri which begins next week.