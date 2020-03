KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Cinderalla Gorillas saw their MIAA Tournament run end against two seed Rogers State, 71-69.

A potential Jah-Kobe Womack game-winning three at the buzzer rattles the rim and out.



Pitt State’s run ends here, 71-69.



What this team has done the final weeks of the season has been incredible to watch @KODESports — Jake Stansell (@jakestansell_) March 6, 2020

Jah-Kobe Womack had one last look at the potential game-tying basket with 1.1 seconds left but could not convert.

Marcel Cherry would lead the Gorillas in scoring with 15 points with A.J. Walker and Jah-Kobe both adding 11 points a piece.

The Gorillas finish their season with a 12-18 record.