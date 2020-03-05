Gorillas stun Lopers in overtime thriller

PITTSBURG, Kan. – With just a few games left in the regular season, the future of the Gorillas was up in the air; however, Pitt State made the MIAA tournament and won their opener 79-76 in overtime.

The Gorillas entered their game with the Lopers as the 10th and final team to make the tournament, but that would not stop the Gorillas from pulling the upset over the 7th seed.

Pitt State had four players in double figures as A.J. Walker paced the Gorillas with 21 points. Jah-Kobe Womack had 17 points, Christian Edmondson had 12 points, and Antonio Givens II added 10 in the victory.

IT’S OVER. #PittState comes back from as much as 14 down and dances on to the next round. 79-76 the final in OT @KODESports — Jake Stansell (@jakestansell_) March 5, 2020

The Gorillas will now play in the MIAA Quarterfinals tomorrow night against two seed Rogers State at 8:15 PM.