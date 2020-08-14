MIAA suspends fall sports until 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The MIAA has suspended all fall sports competitions until January 1, 2021, the organization announced in a press release on Friday.

This comes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the NCAA decision to cancel championships for fall sports.

“The health and well-being of MIAA student athletes, coaches, administrators, and our communities continures to be the Association’s top priority,” President Steve Scott of Pittsburg State University and chaiperson of the MIAA CEO Council stated in the official press release.

The MIAA may allow competition for fall sports in the spring; that decision will be made at a later time.