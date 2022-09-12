The MIAA announced their players of the week and both Pitt State and Missouri Southern had a guy on the list.

It would be Pitt State Quarterback Chad Dodson Jr. and Missouri Southern State Kicker Nick Williams.

Nick Williams had 4 punts with a 41.5 average, and a long of 56 yards. And a 36-yard field goal to help ice the game in their win over Northeastern State.

Chad Dodson Jr. went 20/29 for 301 yards and 4 touchdown passes, including a game-winning 72 yard bomb to his wideout Bryce Murphy to help them go on the road and upset #11 Nebraska-Kearney.