MIAA football returns with media day

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Players and coaches took the stage for MIAA football media day in Kansas City on Tuesday.

MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy was the first to take the podium. He discussed the MIAA’s policy regarding how they will handle situations where teams are unable to compete due to COVID-19 protocols. Racy said there will not be any rescheduling or forfeits. The game would just be considered a no contest.



“There’s a lot of noise from the Big 12 and other big conferences that you know, if a team has positive COVID tests and they can’t play, they’re gonna have to forfeit and the other team will get a win,” said Racy. “That’s not how the NCAA will treat it statistically. They would not give a school a victory for a game that’s not played.”

Media day continued with players and coaches from each team. Missouri Southern kicked things off and Pittsburg State took the podium shortly after.

Both MSSU head coach Atiba Bradley and Pitt State head coach Brian Wright are entering their first full MIAA seasons at the helm of their respective programs and discussed what they’re most looking forward to.

“I look forward to game day, said Bradley. “I look forward to seeing Fred G. Hughes packed with southwest Missouri people and people from the four states. Honestly, I’m excited for the kids to show the hard work they put in is paying off and just show what we can do.”



“I knew it was good football and I knew there’s a lot of great players and great coaching in this league but I think it’s a very competitive league and one that there’s no weekends off,” said Wright.

The MIAA season kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 2. Missouri Southern will be on the road facing off against Nebraska-Kearney and Pitt State will travel to Warrensburg to take on the defending MIAA co-champion Central Missouri.