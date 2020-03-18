MIAA cancels all Spring sports

PITTSBURG, Ks. — After canceling the spring sports championships for the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association last week.

The conference decided to cancel more today.

The conference has now put an end to the Spring season completely.

And that decision came down from the conference earlier this afternoon.

Per a release from the conference.

The MIAA CEO Council voted unanimously to cancel the remaining Spring competition schedule.

The decision to indefinitely suspended all athletic events that are not in season is still in effect.

The council cited the health and well-being of MIAA student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and communities as the main factor behind the decision.

And for coaches like Russ Jewett of Pitt State Track and Field it was about being there for his athletes now more than ever.

Russ Jewett, Pitt State Track & Field Coach, said, “You go from one minute you’re making your final mental and physical preparations for the pinnacle of the season and the very next instance all the shoulders drop and a smile goes to a frown and dreams are dashed and you just try to help be a safety net for those kids and sort of mourn with them.”

Coach Jewett mentioned that recruiting will be different as well with out normal interaction.

He assures me that as coaches they still like to compete, and this is just one obstacle they will have to overcome.