MIAA announces plans for fall and winter sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The MIAA CEO Council met on Thursday to discuss a variety of topics including fall sports being played in the spring as well as the start of the 2020-2021 winter sports season.

The MIAA will not develop a formal football schedule or hold a cross country championship.

A few MIAA schools have decided to pursue limited independent schedules in both sports this fall. These will be considered non-conference contests as permitted per NCAA regulations. Pitt State will be participating in an abbreviated season with the first game being on Oct. 31 against Nebraska-Kearney.

The CEO Council also discussed the Association’s Athletics Administrators Committee (AAC) review of possible formal 2021 spring seasons for volleyball and women’s soccer. As of now, based on current health and testing conditions, the MIAA said they intend to offer sport seasons this spring for MIAA schools to compete against each other, and possibly non-conference opponents.

The topic of men’s and women’s basketball was also discussed. MIAA schools are planning to begin the college basketball season as scheduled on October 15 with games scheduled to tip-off on Nov. 18 and 19. However, concerns were brought up about testing recommendations and travel considerations.

Missouri Southern is set to being their men’s and women’s basketball seasons on November 19 against the University of Central Oklahoma.

MSSU is currently working with state and local health officials to develop a plan on how many fans, if any, will be allowed at MSSU Athletic events this season.

Pitt State men’s basketball is scheduled to start their season on Nov. 12 in an exhibition game against Sterling College while the women’s basketball team is set to begin on Nov. 18 against Newman.

For sports like men’s and women’s indoor track and field and wrestling, the CEO Council agreed to let each school determine the start date for those sports.