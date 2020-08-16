Merrifield helps lift Royals in Game 2 Saturday

TARGET FIELD — The Royals were back in action Saturday night as well in a Doubleheader against the Twins. They lost the first game 4-2, but were looking to rally in the Second Inning.

We’ll start in the Top of the Second.

Whit Merrifield up to bat, he lines it into right center field to tie the game 1-1.

But that’s not the last of Whit Merrifield Saturday night, he steps up to the plate again, and this time– it’s in the air. He slams it into left field– it’s going deep, and it’s gone.

That’s a three run homer for the Royals.

Now the Twins’ Nelson Cruz at the plate, he’s going to hit it deep into center field. That’s gone, it’s home run city Saturday night.

The Royals win the second game of the doubleheader 4 to 2, all thanks to Whit Merrifield.