JOPLIN, MO. — It’s about 45 minutes before game time when wayne Wilmes starts setting up for an action-packed night of high school hoops.



He’s been volunteering as an announcer for McAuley for about 18 years now. But before that, he was just a proud dad cheering on his son at basketball games.

“When my son was a junior here at McAuley, I had a hard time keeping quiet in the stands as a parent and I thought the best way to keep myself quiet was to get down on the microphone where I had to be professional,” said Wilmes. “So I started announcing.”

Even after his son graduated, Wayne stuck around. He took pride in creating an experience that stuck with people well after the games ended.

“I wanted people to come here and appreciate a product when they’re leaving and so I thought by having music and playing games and you know, during the games, it would offer that,” Wilmes said.

It’s become what he’s known for around the area. Even fans from visiting schools take notice.

“We just had our tournament last week and there were a lot of people that came up to me that were really impressed with our pa announcer so we love wayne,” said McAuley Athletic Director Mike Howard.



While his work is admired by many, he doesn’t do it for the recognition. He simply enjoys doing it.

“I will tell you it makes me feel younger all the time being around the kids,” said Wilmes. “You know, I just enjoy being here and I hope to continue doing it for years to come.”