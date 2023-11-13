WEBB CITY, MO – After being crowned district champions, the Cardinals can now turn their eyes to the state quarterfinals.

Hosting Grain Valley, Webb City is sure set to face a challenge, but star running back Omari Jackson said it’s one he’s up for.

“Their defensive line is super athletic,” Jackson said.

“They’re very fast, and I’m excited to see what I’ve got against them on Friday night.”

Webb City defensive lineman Jace Jones echoed Jackson, saying the Eagles provide their own sets of challenges for the Cardinals defensive side.

“They’ve got a heck of a running back,” Jones said.

“They get up field, and work with speed, but I’m ready for them, and I’m ready for the challenge.”

Head coach Ryan McFarland said that while the district championship was a great accomplishment, he isn’t letting anyone get distracted from this week’s game.

“It’s time to move on and get to work,” McFarland said.

“They’re a really good team, and we’ve got to make sure we’re focused and prepared.”

Quarterback Gabe Johnson also mentioned the importance of keeping focused, but also mentioned he’s thrilled to be playing in this game.

“It’s amazing to be up there with them,” Johnson said.

“Being the second ranked team in the state right now within class five is pretty special.”

Webb City will take on Grain Valley, Friday at 7 p.m.