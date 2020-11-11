McDonald County’s Lily Allman signs with Missouri Southern

ANDERSON, MO. — McDonald County standout golfer Lily Allman signed with Missouri Southern.

When it came to choosing where she’d start her collegiate golf career, Allman said southern was the perfect fit for her.

“Really, just being close to home was definitely a key for me,” said Allman. “They just welcomed me in like family and I think that just got me right off the bat and I just wanted to be a part of something like that. They have a really good teacher education program and I plan to major in education, so those three factors really helped me decide.”

Allman finished her high school career with a third place finish at the state tournament this year.