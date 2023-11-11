BOLIVAR, Mo. — The McDonald County Mustangs hit the road to take on the Bolivar Liberators in the Class 4 District 6 championship game Friday night.

The Mustangs took down Bolivar 40-21 to claim their first-ever district title in school history. Also, with the district title win head coach Kellen Hoover becomes McDonald County’s winningest coach.

McDonald County advances to the Class 4 State Quarterfinals to face Jefferson City likely at home on November 18th. The time for the game has yet to be announced.