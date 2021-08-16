McDonald County using 2020 season as motivation

ANDERSON, MO. — If you’re looking for one of the more surprising teams from the 2020 season, look no further than the McDonald County Mustangs. They finished the 2020 campaign at 5-5, but there were some serious high points during that season.

From being in contention for a Big 8 title to earning the program’s first district win in over a decade, the McDonald County football team has a lot to momentum heading into this season.

“I feel like we’ll definitely carry a lot of that momentum,” said senior lineman Garrett Gricks. “Last year’s kind of building up to this year.”

But it’s last year’s shortcomings that’s really fueling this team.

“I think that has really motivated our offseason workouts through camp and early fall practice and you can just kind of just feel that sense from the kids, too,” said head coach Kellen Hoover.

With several starters returning, senior quarterback Cole Martin said they have a solid foundation to build upon.

“The depth we have in our backfield and our wide receiver game and our experience that we have up front, I mean it’s gonna be pretty fun to sit back there,” said Martin.

Hoover said their physical style of play is what can make them Big 8 contenders.

“The big 8 is traditionally very physical conference and you know,” said Hoover. “Typically, if you can be the most physical team on Friday you’re gonna come out on top.”

The Mustangs will start their season off at home against Aurora on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7:00 p.m.