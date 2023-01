Big 8 basketball play kicked off on Friday and the McDonald County Mustangs got started off on the right foot as they defeated the Seneca Indians 62-45.

Cross Dowd from the Mustangs finished with 22 points to lead all scorers tonight, while Toby Moore chipped in with 15.

The Mustangs will next play at Neosho on Monday. Game is set to start at 7:30 p.m.

The Indians will also be on the road to face Nevada next Tuesday. That game also has a 7:30 start time.