ANDERSON, Mo. — The McDonald County Lady Mustangs softball team were back at home Tuesday afternoon to host the Joplin Lady Eagles.

The Lady Mustangs were in control of this game and never looked back as they defeated the Lady Eagles in five innings 12-2. McDonald County went up 5-0 early after two innings. Then, a Carlee Cooper two-run homer pushed the Lady Mustangs lead to 7-1 after three innings. Joplin tried to make a push in the fourth but McDonald County kept the Eagles at bay allowing only one run.

The Lady Eagles will be back in action this Friday and Saturday to host the 19th Annual Joplin Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Invitational.

As for the Lady Mustangs, they will be on the road to take on Marshfield on Thursday, August 31st at 4:30 p.m.