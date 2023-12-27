NEOSHO, Mo. — The few days after Christmas is the time for the most prestigious tournament in Southwest Missouri the Neosho Holiday Classic. It was opening day for the tournament on Wednesday. The McDonald County Mustangs had an early start as they hit the court to face the Huntsville Eagles.

The Mustangs drop a tough one to Huntsville 54-45. McDonald County falls to 4-7 on the season.

Two Mustangs finished with double-digit points. Cael Carlin had a team-high 17 points while Destyn Dowd chipped in 11 points.

McDonald County will now play Westwood at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 28th at Neosho Junior High in the loser bracket of the black bracket.