ANDERSON, Mo. — The last day of the Mustang Classic featured the championship games from fifth place to third place to first place games. The McDonald County Mustangs found themselves playing for third place against Glendale on Saturday afternoon.

The Mustangs dropped another close tough game as they fell to Glendale 73-66. McDonald County goes to 3-4 on the season.

Three Mustangs had double-digit points. Anthony D’Amico finished with a team-high 19 points and made five three-pointers. Josh Pacheco and Destyn Dowd both had 14 points.

The Mustangs will travel to Carl Junction to face the Bulldogs in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday, December 19th at 7:30 p.m.