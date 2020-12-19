McDonald County High School students eager to make use of new weight room

ANDERSON, Mo. — McDonald County High School students will have something to look forward to when they return from winter break.

Construction on the school’s new weight room was recently completed, with the equipment set to be installed over the break.

The new weight room consists of two floors. The downstairs portion is the weight room itself while the upstairs space contains coaches’ offices, a meeting room and an area to watch film.

“The kids are excited about it,” said Strength and Conditioning Coordinator for the district Sean McCullough. “It’s needed, but also wanted the new stuff and new equipment. The kids, I think they’re going to perform even better and hopefully take our programs to higher levels.”

Senior powerlifter Kaidan Campbell said he’s most looking forward to using the new equipment and having a bigger weight room.

“Everyone will get their own rack, hopefully so we can lift and get more done,” said Campbell.

Before the upgrade, space was limited. So, they replaced the stage that used to be in the area to create a more spacious weight room. McCullough said the extra space will help make weightlifting classes and workouts more efficient.