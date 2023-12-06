ANDERSON, MO – Lead by head coach Sean Crane, McDonald County Lady Mustangs basketball is off to their best start in years.

Crane’s squad is now 5-1 with a major win at Webb City on Tuesday night. Crane said his group is resilient and spoke highly of how the girls respond when they are challenged.

“If this group struggles early, they pick it up at the end and know how to finish,” Crane said.

“I’m so proud of them. These girls are off to a great start for us, and anytime we beat strong competition, I’m very happy.”

The Mustangs boast four returning starters and six seniors on the squad. One of the seniors, Jacie Frencken, said 2023 is a great year for the program to turn around.

“After the last couple of years, we really want a great season,” Frencken said.

“We’re here, and we’re ready to put in the work we need to.”

Sophomore guard Carlie Martin said this year is about the strength of the chemistry between her and the team.

“We knew going in that we’d have a good bunch,” Martin said.

“I feel like we are really coming together, and the 5-1 start is a product of that. Coach Crane is very big on us working as a group, and we’re all just trying to play harder for him.”

The Lady Mustangs will host Providence Academy on December 9th before participating in the Lady Mustang Classic beginning on December 11th.