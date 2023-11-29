CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Wednesday night was day three of the CJ Classic was the last day of pool play for teams to see what placement game they will be playing for whether it’s the championship game, third-place game or fifth-place game. The first game of the day was between the McDonald County Lady Mustangs and the Springdale Lady Bulldogs.

The Lady Mustangs fall to Springdale 67-46. McDonald County drops to 2-1 on the season.

The Lady Mustangs will play Neosho for third place on Thursday, November 30th at 6 p.m.