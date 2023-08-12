MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — McDonald County are set to begin their 2023 season with their star leaders.

Mustangs looking to improve from their 6-5 record last season, there’ll be some new faces on this roster along with some experienced ones. McDonald County brings back All-Area quarterback Destyn Down and All-Area offensive lineman Toby Moore.

Head coach Kellen Hoover explains what the motto and goals are for this upcoming season.

“We just want to continue to build what we’ve been working on for the past several years. The guys before us have done a really good job, laying the groundwork and this group of seniors that we have now want to leave their legacy and, you know, just continue to be a part of our Mustang football program. And they’ve done a really good job of that over the summer. So far. They’ve kind of developed as leaders. We’ve seen just a really good development in them as they’ve gone through June, July and now August.”

The Mustangs will set their first test of the season on August 25th when they host Mt. Vernon for their season opener.