NEOSHO, MO — McDonald County and Seneca squared off in the 5th place game of the Neosho Holiday Classic.

The Mustangs defeated Seneca, 72-70, to finish 5th in the Neosho Holiday Classic.

Seneca got off to a good start thanks to Zane Grotjohn going 5-for-5 from deep and scoring 15 of Seneca’s 20 points to give them the early lead after one quarter of play.

In the second half, the Mustangs went to Josh Pacheco & Toby Moore who sparked the Mustangs offense.

Entering the fourth quarter, Seneca held a 56-42 lead.

McDonald County slowly fought their way back with some big baskets from deep from Randall Bice, Anthony D’Amico and Destyn Dowd.

Mustangs cut the lead to three and trailed 59-62.

Then Dowd drove to the basket and got the layup, then turned right back around got the steal and another basket to make it a one-point lead for the Mustangs.

McDonald County held on to secure the victory.

Leading the way for the Mustangs was Toby Moore with 26 points, Josh Pacheco had 17 and Destyn Dowd had 18.

For Seneca, Zane Grotjohn finished with 21, Ethan Altic had 18 and Morgan Vaughn had 11.

Mustangs improve to 6-7 on the season. Their next game will be on January 2nd when they travel to face Webb City (6-2).

Seneca falls to 5-6 on the year. Their next game will be January 5th at Cassville (4-6).