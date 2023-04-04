WEBB CITY, Mo. — Tuesday afternoon, the Webb City Cardinals were at home where they hosted the McDonald County Mustangs.

Five runs in the first inning pushed the Mustangs in front to a comfortable lead. They pulled out a 6-3 victory on the road over the Cardinals. McDonald County moved to 7-5 on the season and will be at home Thursday, April 6 to host the Hollister Tigers at 4:30 p.m.

Webb City falls to 6-5 on the year and will be on the road in a COC matchup against the Neosho Wildcats Thursday, April 6 at 4:30 p.m.