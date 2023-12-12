ANDERSON, Mo. — Day three of the Mustang Classic featured four teams hitting the court Tuesday night. The McDonald County Lady Mustangs took on the Bentonville West Wolverines in the last game of the night.

The Lady Mustangs complete a comeback to defeat Bentonville West in an OT thriller 51-50. McDonald County improves to 7-1 on the season.

McDonald County had one lone Lady Mustang in double figures. Freshman Dakota O’Brien finished with a team-high 15 points.

The Lady Mustangs advance to the championship game of the Mustang Classic to face the Farmington Lady Cardinals at 8 p.m.