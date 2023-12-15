ANDERSON, Mo. — Friday night was the last day of pool play for the McDonald County Mustangs to play for a placement game on Saturday. The Mustangs took on the Bakersfield Lions.

McDonald County rallied back to defeat the Lions 71-64. The Mustangs improved to .500 on the season at 3-3.

McDonald County had four Mustangs finish in double-figures. Josh Pacheco had a team-high 20 points. Cael Carlin was right behind Pacheco with 19 points. Anthony D’Amico scored 11 points while Toby Moore chipped in 10 points on the night.

The Mustangs will play for third place in the Mustang Classic on Saturday, December 16th at 1 p.m. against Glendale.