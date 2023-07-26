MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo– Summer is slowly coming to a close, but not before the McDonald County Mustangs Boys Basketball team hosted their Summer Camp for youth kids that started on Wednesday.

The camp is a three-day event that goes all the way to Friday.

There are different sessions throughout the day starting with the third and fourth graders followed by fifth and sixth graders, and seventh and eight graders after that.

They also hold a session for kids from kindergarten to second grade that takes place at night.

Over 100 kids will be in attendance for the camp and sessions.

They will be learning different skills and technique from the Mustang coaches.

We caught up with Head Boys Basketball Coach, Brandon Joines who talked about how important it is to connect with these kids and also having some fun with them.

Coach Joines said, “As a whole, as I looked out there, I think there are two kids out of the 20 plus that are in this third and fourth one that I have not met. So all the others I’ve known from other things we’ve done and I have a fourth grader currently, so I kind of have a little extra experience with them. But fifth and sixth, it’ll be the same way. I’ve seen them for a couple of years now and seventh, eighth, obviously I’ve seen for even longer. So it’s just one of those, it’s great to see them continue to learn, continue to grow and see that advancement in their skill level. I’m willing to have fun, but we also are here to learn and I try to bring both of those concepts to it. So I joke around with them, mess around because you have to keep their attention. But overall, it’s we want to grow the game and help our program. And the best way to help the program is to start with the little kids”.