McDONALD COUNTY, Mo– Wednesday afternoon, McDonald County watched 6 athletes sign on the dotted line to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

The school also celebrated students signing to military academies.

Of the athletes that signed, Helen Martinez signed to continue her athletic career playing soccer for Crowder College.

Weston Gordon signed to Arkansas State-Three Rivers to play baseball. Hunter Leach will make his way to Columbia College for track. Kaylee Banta commits to Ottawa University for dance!

Angel Mendoza and Ivan Serna both signed to play football for Knox College.

We caught up with Athletic Director Bo Bergen on what this day means to the kids and the school.