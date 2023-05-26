PUEBLO, Co– Friday evening, Missouri Southern and McDonald County alum Peyton Barton won the national title in the Men’s Discus Throw at the 2023 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships!

On his 5th attempt he threw a best throw of 58.16M (190-10) to secure him the win.

He also adds 10 points to Missouri’s Southern’s total to put them in 2nd place heading into Day 3!

Barton also took second in the Men’s Hammer Throw with a best throw of 64.62 meters (212-0)

The third and final day of the NCAA Championships will start tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. starting with field events.