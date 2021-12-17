McAuley Catholic’s Kennedy DeRuy’s honored for reaching 1,000 career points in win over Northeast Vernon County

JOPLIN, MO. — McAuley senior Kennedy DeRuy was just one basket away from reaching 1,000 career points coming into Friday’s game against Northeast Vernon County.

After DeRuy got her first basket early in the first quarter, reaching the 1,000 career point mark, her teammates embraced her and she received a standing ovation from the home crowd.

“Going into it, I felt comfortable,” said DeRuy. “I felt good. Came in around two, got a lot of shots up. So it’s all about repitition and just translating to the game and that’s what we did tonight. I’ve always looked up to the people that had accomplishments. I mean, there’s so many. There’s so many names up there and I’m just blessed to be a part of it.”

The Lady Warriors were also able to pick up the win over Northeast Vernon County 55-30.