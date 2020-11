JOPLIN, Mo. — The McAuley Catholic girls basketball team conquered the Liberal Bulldogs in their 2020 home opener.

The Lady Warriors had control from the beginning of the game and didn’t relinquish it, ending with a 45-33 win.

Kennedy DeRuy led in scoring for the Warriors with 15 points. Kayleigh Teeter had 14, and Kloee Williamson had 9.

Next, the Warriors will play in the Gem City Classic tournament on Monday, November 30.