JOPLIN, MO – McAuley Catholic senior Kendall Ramsey signed her intent to run cross country and track for Pitt State Monday afternoon.

With the entire school in attendance, the four year letter winner officially put pen to paper to join the Gorillas.

Ramsey placed top 10 in both cross country and track in 2022 and 2023, she also holds the fastest 5k time in school history.

“It’s very special and bittersweet,” Ramsey said.

“Everything has come together at once and brought me something great in life. All the time I’ve spent running and training has paid off.”

Ramsey said she intends to major in biology at Pitt State, and study to become a dentist.