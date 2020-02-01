WEB EXCLUSIVE: McAuley Catholic High School honors 1,000 points club at homecoming

JOPLIN, Mo. — Not only is it homecoming, but also a night where former McAuley Catholic basketball players were honored as members in the exclusive 1,000 points club.

Tony Witt, member of McAuley 1,000 point club, says, “I had no idea that it had happened, but they announced it actually after the game, so everyone was there, and it was just a really cool experience.”

Tony and 14 others were recognized, including the most recent female inductees, Abbey Schifelbein and Courtney Bates.

Schiefelbein says, “Finally, my sister passed the ball to me to the free throw line, I shot it and it went in, and I started crying because my sister was the one that gave me the ball to score my thousandth point.”

Bates says, “When I hit it, it was the first basket of the game, and I remember everyone stopped playing, and I was like back on defense, we were pressing, and I was like ‘What are you guys doing? We’re still playing, the game’s not over.'”

Brett Hergonrother joined the club in 1991, and although that game ended in a loss, he says, “It’s really cool, it brings back a lot of cool memories, just remembering the times that I played with the players that I played with, my buddies, those were the most exciting times.

For those being honored, they would be recognized in front of their entire school community in the gym they called home for years.

For McAuley Athletic Director Mike Howard, the choice to hold the ceremony was an easy one.

Howard says, “They’ve been a big part of our organization, a big part of our programs, and so we just wanted to honor them.”

While this was a great recognition for the former players, they hope the next generation of Warriors continues the legacy.

Sarah Rowe, highest female scorer in McAuley basketball history, says, “It’s a special experience, but I feel like i’m ready for next generation, someone to take it over.”