JOPLIN, MO. — The Class 1 District 5 boys basketball tournament kicked off Monday night. Mcauley was the fourth seed heading into their matchup against the fifth seed Sheldon.

The Warriors came away with a 59-41 win and will face the top seed Golden City in the semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 6:00 p.m.

The host team Thomas Jefferson also advanced to the semifinals with a 69-37 win over Bronaugh. They’ll take on Lockwood on Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m.