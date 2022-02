JOPLIN, MO. — In the girls Class 1 District 5 tournament semifinals, top-seeded Golden City punched their ticket to the championship game Tuesday night with a 46-25 win over Sheldon.

In the other semifinal game, McAuley defeated Bronaugh 48-41. They’ll go on to face Golden City in the championship game on Friday, Feb. 25 at 6:00 p.m.