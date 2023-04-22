JOPLIN, Mo– Saturday afternoon, the #17 Missouri Southern Lions defeated the Northeastern State Riverhawks, 8-7 in game two of their three game series to clinch the series.

The Lions started the game off hot scoring six runs in the first two innings to hold a 6-0 lead.

In the fourth and fifth inning, the Riverhawks responded with four runs of their own to close the gap to 6-4 heading into the sixth inning.

Northeastern State tied the game in the seventh inning after scoring two runs to make it 6-6.

Senior Matt Miller stepped up big-time in the bottom of the seventh after he hit a two-run bomb to give the Lions the 8-6 lead.

That home-run also set a new single season record for home-runs in a season for Miller. He has 19 homers on the season which leads the MIAA and is currently fourth in NCAA Division-II baseball.

Kyle Moore picked up his 8th win of the season after going 3.0 IP, three hits, two ER, and four strikeouts.

Laif Hultine came in relief for the Lions and picked up his fifth save of the season.

Missouri Southern moves to 36-10 on the season and 23-6 in conference. They are currently tied for first with the Central Missouri Mules.

The Lions will be back for game three tomorrow against the Riverhawks as they look to complete the sweep. Game three is set to start at 1:00 p.m.