JOPLIN, Mo– Missouri Southern’s Matt Miller has wrapped up his five year career, leaving the baseball program as one of the best to ever play. Reflecting on his time at Southern, Miller expressed just how much his coaches and teammates have meant to him over the years.

Matt Miller said, “They’ve meant the world to me. Coach Darnell, Coach Tuck, been through a lot with me and helped me out through everything and my teammates. They were here. A lot of my teammates this past year were here when I was struggling. This year, this past year obviously, you know, hosting a regional that doesn’t happen very often. So for us to do that was just incredible”.

Miller certainly left his mark on the Lions’ program, leaving as Missouri Southern’s career leader in home runs with 60 and RBIs with 206. Miller also set the single season home run record with 25 and single season, RBI record with 80 this past year.

Miller said, “It’s unbelievable. You know, again, it’s a blessing. I didn’t ever think I was going to be here. Praise the lord for this opportunity to play baseball and to do the things that I was able to do here. And it was just awesome”.

Now, while some expected Miller to try and play in the Major Leagues, he decided his path is pointing in a different direction. And that path goes from player to coach, because he feels he’s accomplished everything he wanted to. But now it’s time to take on a new journey.

“Been playing baseball since I was five years old, you know, and I just wanted to, I feel like I accomplished everything that I wanted to accomplish in my baseball career from that time to now” Miller said, “and I feel like it was time for me to move to the other side of the game”.

Miller will be joining the McDonald County Mustangs as an assistant baseball coach. He will be the junior high coach and an assistant for varsity, but he’ll also be a P.E. teacher for the elementary schools.

Miller said, “I’ve always wanted to be a coach in my life. You know, my dad was a coach. So I’ve always been around the coaching aspect. They are an up and coming program. They’re getting better. Bo Bergen down there at Mac County played here, so there was that connection with me there or with Southern and stuff like that. And so it was a pretty easy choice for me because it gave me everything I was looking for”.

As Miller makes the transition from player to coach, the message on what he wants to teach the players about the experiences he’s had from playing high school baseball to playing at the collegiate level is simple.

“There’s going to be some struggles, but you’re going to get through it and it’s going to be so much better on the other side and then just really be a role model for them, you know, kind of be a safe space away from home whenever if they don’t have something or whatever like that.” Miller said. “But that’s kind of what my thing is, you know, be a role model for them.”

For the McDonald County Community and School District. This is the type of coach and person you’ll be getting in Matt Miller.

Miller said, “A guy that’s going to care about his athletes, his students, and then the other coaches, you know. I’m going to do whatever I can to make them believe in me and trust me and understand that, Hey, this guy’s here to work and this guy’s here to help us get better.”