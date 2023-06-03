JOPLIN, Mo– Due to his impressive season this year for Missouri Southern, Matt Miller has found himself on the All-American team.

Friday night, the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) named Miller as a third-team All-American for Infielder.

Miller had a .333 batting average this year for Southern with a 1.162 OPS.

The 5th year senior set program records with 25 home-runs and 80 RBI’s this season for the Lions.

Defensively, he was involved with 417 put-outs and helped turn 34 double-plays in the infield.

Miller led the MIAA in home-runs and RBI’s this season.

He was a first-team ABCA All-Region Infielder and a second-team D2CCA All-Region and All-MIAA selection at first base.

He was also named the MIAA Hitter of the Week after breaking the program record for career home-runs against Pitt State.

Miller finished his 5-year career at Missouri Southern with 60 home-runs and 206 RBI’s.