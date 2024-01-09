PITTSBURG, Ks. — High school basketball was in action Tuesday night at Pittsburg High School for a Southeast Kansas Conference contest between the Purple Dragons and Fort Scott boys team.

The Purple Dragons barely escape with a 60-58 victory over the Tigers and the help of Mason English’s 34-point performance. Pittsburg goes to 5-2 on the season.

Meanwhile, the Tigers suffer their first loss of the season and drop to 7-1. They will return home to host Coffeyville on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburg will hit the road to face Labette County on Friday, January 12th at 7:30 p.m.