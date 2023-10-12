CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The daughters of Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton said on Wednesday that the family is trying to keep details private as their mom continues fighting a rare form of pneumonia in an intensive care unit.

Retton’s daughter Shayla Kelley Schrepfer shared a video on her Instagram account saying that her mom is “still fighting” in the ICU, but “it’s going to be a day-by-day process.”

“Thank you so much for all the love and support that you’ve given to my mom. My sisters and I are overwhelmed,” Schrepfer said. “We didn’t even realize that there are so many people out there that love her just as much as we do. And it’s been a really hard time for our family. Just seeing that people love her like that and showing her that support, it just meant the world to us and to her. So, thank you.”

Retton’s daughters are asking that the public continue to respect her privacy and boundaries as they keep most of the details of her condition private.

Although they have not specified where she is receiving treatment, Schrepfer and her sister, McKenna Kelley, said that their mom is getting the best treatment possible.

“Mom is in ICU and continues to fight,” said Kelley in an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon. “She is getting incredible medical care! Thanks you to all the doctors and nurses!

“We are for continued prayers and positive thoughts for our mom,” Kelley said in the post.

A *spotfund fundraiser set up by Kelley on Tuesday had raised more than $284,000 as of 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Retton, a Fairmont, West Virginia, native, was 16 years old when she made history at the Los Angeles Olympics, scoring perfect 10s on floor exercise and vault in the final two rotations to become the first American woman to win the Olympic all-around title.

She ended the Olympics with five medals — two silvers and two bronzes to go with the all-around gold — and became a pop culture sensation while earning the nickname “America’s Sweetheart.” Her Olympic success made her the first female athlete to appear on the cover of a Wheaties box.

Retton retired from competition in 1986. Her newfound fame made her a household name in the U.S. She made several film and television appearances, including a stint on “Dancing with the Stars.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.