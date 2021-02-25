Martin moves into second in MSSU all-time scoring in win over Washburn

JOPLIN, Mo. — With 28 points in Thursday’s game, Missouri Southern senior Cam Martin moved into second place on the program’s all-time scoring list, as the Lions defeated 25th ranked Washburn 89-80.

Martin finished the game with 1,990 points in his career, passing Jason Adams in the process.

Stan Scott, Christian Bundy, and Lawson Jenkins all finished in double-digits with Martin. Scoring 14, 12, and 11 points respectively.

The Lions will be back in action Saturday when they take on Central Oklahoma. Tip is set for 3:30 pm.