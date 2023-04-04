JOPLIN, Mo– Tuesday afternoon, the Martin Brothers, Cam and Alex announced they will be taking their talents to Idaho to commit to play for the Boise State Broncos.

Cam announced he would be committing to the Broncos after spending the past two seasons in Lawrence. He was redshirted during the 2021-2022 season, and received a medical redshirt this season.

Martin played for Missouri Southern from 2018-2021. During that time he was a 3-time D2CAA All-American.

He led the MIAA in scoring for two straight seasons. In his junior season he averaged 24.1 points per game and then in his senior season he averaged 25 points per game.

Martin will be joining a Broncos team that earned an NCAA tournament berth this season.

His brother, Alex Martin will be joining him in the “Potato State” as well. Martin will be a walk-on for the Broncos.

Alex spent his senior season at Webb City where he had a big season for the Cardinals averaging 13.5 points per game and shot 57% form the field. He also averaged 7.7 rebounds per game.