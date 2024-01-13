JOPLIN, MO — The Missouri Southern Lions battled it out with the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers, but they held and pulled away for a 88-78 victory.

Martin Macenis led the way scoring 21 points off the bench for the Lions.

Vinson Sigmon Jr scored 18, Darius Dawson finished with 14 and Avery Taggart contributed 10 points.

The Lions improve to 6-9 on the year and 4-5 in conference play.

Their next two games will be on the road with the first one coming on Wednesday when they travel to take on Washburn with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m.