PITTSBURG, Ks — Redshirt Junior Linebacker Luke Jennings was named the MIAA Defensive Athlete of the Week for his performance on Saturday against the Bearcats.

He led the MIAA over the weekend with 7 tackles, four of those being solo tackles.

He also had a pass breakup and a forced fumble. The forced fumble came in the third quarter on the two-yard line which prevented the Bearcats from getting into the end zone.

Pitt State improved to 8-0 on the year after defeating Northwest Missouri, 28-7.

They’ll be back at home this weekend for homecoming and host Sioux Falls.